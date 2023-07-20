The Chicago Cubs (45-50) and the St. Louis Cardinals (43-53) will clash in the series opener on Thursday, July 20 at Wrigley Field, with Marcus Stroman getting the ball for the Cubs and Steven Matz taking the hill for the Cardinals. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET.

The Cubs are listed as -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Cardinals (+100). An 8.5-run over/under is set in this game.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Stroman - CHC (10-6, 2.88 ERA) vs Matz - STL (0-7, 4.86 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Cubs and Cardinals game but want some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Cubs (-120) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $18.33 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Cody Bellinger hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 46 times and won 26, or 56.5%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Cubs have a 21-15 record (winning 58.3% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs went 2-2 over the four games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total nine times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have won in 17, or 44.7%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Cardinals have a mark of 12-15 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+240) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Ian Happ 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Patrick Wisdom 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+230)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 4th Win NL Central +1200 - 4th

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.