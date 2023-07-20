Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals square off against Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 18th in MLB action with 106 total home runs.

Chicago is 18th in MLB, slugging .403.

The Cubs are 14th in the majors with a .251 batting average.

Chicago has the No. 10 offense in baseball, scoring 4.8 runs per game (458 total runs).

The Cubs are eighth in baseball with a .329 on-base percentage.

The Cubs' 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 24th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Chicago has a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs average MLB's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.269).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Marcus Stroman (10-6) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 21st start of the season. He has a 2.88 ERA in 118 2/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

Stroman enters the game with 15 quality starts under his belt this season.

Stroman will try to extend a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per appearance).

In six of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 7/15/2023 Red Sox W 10-4 Home Marcus Stroman James Paxton 7/16/2023 Red Sox L 11-5 Home Justin Steele Kutter Crawford 7/17/2023 Nationals L 7-5 Home Drew Smyly MacKenzie Gore 7/18/2023 Nationals W 17-3 Home Jameson Taillon Patrick Corbin 7/19/2023 Nationals W 8-3 Home Kyle Hendricks Trevor Williams 7/20/2023 Cardinals - Home Marcus Stroman Steven Matz 7/21/2023 Cardinals - Home Justin Steele Jack Flaherty 7/22/2023 Cardinals - Home Drew Smyly Miles Mikolas 7/23/2023 Cardinals - Home Jameson Taillon Jordan Montgomery 7/25/2023 White Sox - Away Kyle Hendricks Touki Toussaint 7/26/2023 White Sox - Away Marcus Stroman Michael Kopech

