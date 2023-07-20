Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mets - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:24 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 111 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Mets.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn has 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .244.
- Vaughn has picked up a hit in 68.8% of his 93 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.4% of them.
- He has gone deep in 12 games this season (12.9%), homering in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.
- In 36 games this season (38.7%), Vaughn has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (12.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 40.9% of his games this year (38 of 93), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.2%) he has scored more than once.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|48
|.248
|AVG
|.239
|.330
|OBP
|.303
|.473
|SLG
|.378
|19
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|29
|30/14
|K/BB
|48/14
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 123 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Quintana will start for the Mets, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, Oct. 7, the 34-year-old lefty started the game and went 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- He ranked 15th in ERA (2.93), 33rd in WHIP (1.213), and 35th in K/9 (7.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors last year.
