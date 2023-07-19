The New York Mets (44-50) and the Chicago White Sox (40-56) will clash on Wednesday, July 19 at Citi Field, with Justin Verlander getting the ball for the Mets and Touki Toussaint taking the hill for the White Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Mets have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +185. The total is 9 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

White Sox vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Verlander - NYM (3-5, 3.72 ERA) vs Toussaint - CHW (0-2, 3.38 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the White Sox's game against the Mets but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the White Sox (+185) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the White Sox to beat the Mets with those odds, and the White Sox emerge with the victory, you'd get back $28.50.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Luis Robert get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have entered the game as favorites 59 times this season and won 32, or 54.2%, of those games.

The Mets have a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Mets were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they went 4-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to go over the run total three times.

The White Sox have come away with 20 wins in the 58 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious two times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +185 or longer on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the White Sox had a record of 2-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

White Sox vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tim Anderson 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+250) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+140) Andrew Benintendi - 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+270) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Luis Robert 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+145)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 3rd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.