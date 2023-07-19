The Chicago Cubs, including Tucker Barnhart (.357 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

Barnhart has three doubles, a home run and 11 walks while hitting .206.

In 38.5% of his games this season (15 of 39), Barnhart has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (12.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in just one game this year.

Barnhart has driven in a run in seven games this season (17.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in four games this year (10.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 17 .196 AVG .217 .255 OBP .327 .216 SLG .326 1 XBH 3 0 HR 1 1 RBI 7 21/4 K/BB 15/7 1 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings