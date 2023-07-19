Tim Anderson -- 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on July 19 at 7:10 PM ET.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Justin Verlander TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .234 with 10 doubles, a triple and 15 walks.

In 57.7% of his 71 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

In 71 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

In 14 games this year, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 31.0% of his games this season (22 of 71), with two or more runs six times (8.5%).

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 39 .208 AVG .253 .231 OBP .302 .248 SLG .295 4 XBH 7 0 HR 0 7 RBI 8 27/4 K/BB 38/11 2 SB 7

