The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger and his .647 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI) against the Mets.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field

Justin Verlander TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger has 15 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 15 walks while batting .226.

Burger has gotten a hit in 40 of 77 games this season (51.9%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (20.8%).

He has homered in 26.0% of his games this season, and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.5% of his games this season, Burger has notched at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (18.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season (33 of 77), with two or more runs five times (6.5%).

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 35 .262 AVG .189 .317 OBP .241 .631 SLG .441 21 XBH 16 13 HR 8 31 RBI 16 41/9 K/BB 49/6 0 SB 1

