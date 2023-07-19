How to Watch the Cubs vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 19
Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals hit the field on Wednesday at Wrigley Field against Kyle Hendricks, who is projected to start for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch will be at 8:05 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Nationals Player Props
|Cubs vs Nationals Odds
|Cubs vs Nationals Prediction
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs rank 20th in MLB action with 104 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Chicago ranks 19th in baseball, slugging .401.
- The Cubs are 17th in the majors with a .250 batting average.
- Chicago is the 10th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.8 runs per game (450 total).
- The Cubs' .328 on-base percentage ranks ninth-best in baseball.
- The Cubs' 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 24th in MLB.
- Chicago's pitching staff is 23rd in the majors with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Chicago has the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
- The Cubs average MLB's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.271).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Hendricks (3-4 with a 3.72 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 11th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Hendricks enters the game with four quality starts under his belt this season.
- Hendricks heads into the game with eight outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
- In one of his 10 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/14/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-3
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Brayan Bello
|7/15/2023
|Red Sox
|W 10-4
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|James Paxton
|7/16/2023
|Red Sox
|L 11-5
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Kutter Crawford
|7/17/2023
|Nationals
|L 7-5
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|MacKenzie Gore
|7/18/2023
|Nationals
|W 17-3
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Patrick Corbin
|7/19/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Trevor Williams
|7/20/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Steven Matz
|7/21/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Jack Flaherty
|7/22/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Miles Mikolas
|7/23/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Jordan Montgomery
|7/25/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Touki Toussaint
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.