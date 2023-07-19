Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals hit the field on Wednesday at Wrigley Field against Kyle Hendricks, who is projected to start for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch will be at 8:05 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Cubs vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 20th in MLB action with 104 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Chicago ranks 19th in baseball, slugging .401.

The Cubs are 17th in the majors with a .250 batting average.

Chicago is the 10th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.8 runs per game (450 total).

The Cubs' .328 on-base percentage ranks ninth-best in baseball.

The Cubs' 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 24th in MLB.

Chicago's pitching staff is 23rd in the majors with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago has the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).

The Cubs average MLB's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.271).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Hendricks (3-4 with a 3.72 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 11th of the season.

The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Hendricks enters the game with four quality starts under his belt this season.

Hendricks heads into the game with eight outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

In one of his 10 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 7/14/2023 Red Sox L 8-3 Home Kyle Hendricks Brayan Bello 7/15/2023 Red Sox W 10-4 Home Marcus Stroman James Paxton 7/16/2023 Red Sox L 11-5 Home Justin Steele Kutter Crawford 7/17/2023 Nationals L 7-5 Home Drew Smyly MacKenzie Gore 7/18/2023 Nationals W 17-3 Home Jameson Taillon Patrick Corbin 7/19/2023 Nationals - Home Kyle Hendricks Trevor Williams 7/20/2023 Cardinals - Home Marcus Stroman Steven Matz 7/21/2023 Cardinals - Home Justin Steele Jack Flaherty 7/22/2023 Cardinals - Home Drew Smyly Miles Mikolas 7/23/2023 Cardinals - Home Jameson Taillon Jordan Montgomery 7/25/2023 White Sox - Away Kyle Hendricks Touki Toussaint

