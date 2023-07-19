Wednesday's game between the Chicago Cubs (44-50) and Washington Nationals (38-57) squaring off at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:05 PM ET on July 19.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (3-4) to the mound, while Trevor Williams (5-5) will answer the bell for the Nationals.

Cubs vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Cubs have a record of 2-2.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have been favorites in 45 games this season and won 25 (55.6%) of those contests.

Chicago has entered 10 games this season favored by -165 or more and is 5-5 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 62.3% chance to win.

Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 450 total runs this season.

The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Schedule