Cubs vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 19
Wednesday's game between the Chicago Cubs (44-50) and Washington Nationals (38-57) squaring off at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:05 PM ET on July 19.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (3-4) to the mound, while Trevor Williams (5-5) will answer the bell for the Nationals.
Cubs vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Cubs 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Cubs have a record of 2-2.
- Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
- The Cubs have been favorites in 45 games this season and won 25 (55.6%) of those contests.
- Chicago has entered 10 games this season favored by -165 or more and is 5-5 in those contests.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 62.3% chance to win.
- Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 450 total runs this season.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 14
|Red Sox
|L 8-3
|Kyle Hendricks vs Brayan Bello
|July 15
|Red Sox
|W 10-4
|Marcus Stroman vs James Paxton
|July 16
|Red Sox
|L 11-5
|Justin Steele vs Kutter Crawford
|July 17
|Nationals
|L 7-5
|Drew Smyly vs MacKenzie Gore
|July 18
|Nationals
|W 17-3
|Jameson Taillon vs Patrick Corbin
|July 19
|Nationals
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Trevor Williams
|July 20
|Cardinals
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Steven Matz
|July 21
|Cardinals
|-
|Justin Steele vs Jack Flaherty
|July 22
|Cardinals
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Miles Mikolas
|July 23
|Cardinals
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Jordan Montgomery
|July 25
|@ White Sox
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Touki Toussaint
