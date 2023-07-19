Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cody Bellinger -- hitting .459 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on July 19 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Nationals.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger is batting .308 with 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 22 walks.
- Bellinger has picked up a hit in 73.0% of his 63 games this season, with at least two hits in 31.7% of them.
- He has gone deep in 17.5% of his games in 2023 (11 of 63), and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Bellinger has an RBI in 25 of 63 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 61.9% of his games this season (39 of 63), with two or more runs 12 times (19.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|30
|.293
|AVG
|.325
|.355
|OBP
|.375
|.512
|SLG
|.535
|15
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|18
|25/11
|K/BB
|22/11
|6
|SB
|6
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 5.00 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williams (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.42 ERA in 93 2/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander went 2 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- In 19 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.42, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .273 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.