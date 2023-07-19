Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mets - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (batting .326 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, five walks and seven RBI), take on starter Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Mets.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.358) this season, fueled by 97 hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 13th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 125th in slugging.
- Benintendi enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .435.
- Benintendi has reached base via a hit in 67 games this season (of 85 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- Benintendi has driven in a run in 22 games this season (25.9%), including five games with more than one RBI (5.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 44.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|45
|.315
|AVG
|.273
|.383
|OBP
|.337
|.403
|SLG
|.361
|13
|XBH
|13
|0
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|19
|28/16
|K/BB
|25/16
|5
|SB
|4
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (122 total, 1.3 per game).
- Verlander (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.72 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 40-year-old has a 3.72 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .236 to his opponents.
