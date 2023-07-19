The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (batting .326 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, five walks and seven RBI), take on starter Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Mets.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.358) this season, fueled by 97 hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 13th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 125th in slugging.

Benintendi enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .435.

Benintendi has reached base via a hit in 67 games this season (of 85 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.

He has homered in only one game this season.

Benintendi has driven in a run in 22 games this season (25.9%), including five games with more than one RBI (5.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 44.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 45 .315 AVG .273 .383 OBP .337 .403 SLG .361 13 XBH 13 0 HR 1 9 RBI 19 28/16 K/BB 25/16 5 SB 4

Mets Pitching Rankings