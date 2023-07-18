Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mets - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (.120 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is hitting .248 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 20 walks.
- Grandal has gotten a hit in 38 of 76 games this season (50.0%), with at least two hits on 16 occasions (21.1%).
- He has gone deep in 7.9% of his games in 2023 (six of 76), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Grandal has picked up an RBI in 21.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.6% of his games.
- He has scored in 16 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|39
|.241
|AVG
|.254
|.305
|OBP
|.318
|.370
|SLG
|.366
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|14
|24/8
|K/BB
|36/12
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (121 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Mets will send Carrasco (3-3) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.16 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, July 7 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander went eight scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 36-year-old has a 5.16 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.
