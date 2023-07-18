The Chicago Cubs and Yan Gomes (.344 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Nationals.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is batting .258 with four doubles, eight home runs and 10 walks.

In 37 of 59 games this year (62.7%) Gomes has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (15.3%).

He has gone deep in 11.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Gomes has an RBI in 22 of 59 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 21 games this year (35.6%), including four multi-run games (6.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 32 .277 AVG .240 .317 OBP .284 .426 SLG .380 6 XBH 6 4 HR 4 13 RBI 16 18/5 K/BB 23/5 0 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings