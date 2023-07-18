Pete Alonso and the New York Mets take on the Chicago White Sox and starter Lucas Giolito on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET at Citi Field.

White Sox vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 106 home runs.

Fueled by 276 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 23rd in MLB with a .391 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox rank 20th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

Chicago has scored 396 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .296 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The White Sox rank 18th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Chicago averages 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.

Chicago has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.56) in the majors this season.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.366 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox's Giolito (6-5) will make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in seven innings pitched on Sunday, July 9 in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Giolito has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/8/2023 Cardinals L 3-0 Home Touki Toussaint Miles Mikolas 7/9/2023 Cardinals L 4-3 Home Lucas Giolito Steven Matz 7/14/2023 Braves L 9-0 Away Michael Kopech Charlie Morton 7/15/2023 Braves W 6-5 Away Lance Lynn Spencer Strider 7/16/2023 Braves W 8-1 Away Dylan Cease Kolby Allard 7/18/2023 Mets - Away Lucas Giolito Carlos Carrasco 7/19/2023 Mets - Away Touki Toussaint Justin Verlander 7/20/2023 Mets - Away Michael Kopech José Quintana 7/21/2023 Twins - Away Lance Lynn Joe Ryan 7/22/2023 Twins - Away Dylan Cease Sonny Gray 7/23/2023 Twins - Away Lucas Giolito Bailey Ober

