Tuesday's contest features the New York Mets (43-50) and the Chicago White Sox (40-55) facing off at Citi Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Mets according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on July 18.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Carlos Carrasco (3-3) to the mound, while Lucas Giolito (6-5) will take the ball for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mets 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The White Sox have put together a 1-2-0 record against the spread over their past 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in three of those games).

The White Sox have come away with 20 wins in the 57 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has been victorious 14 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 24 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (396 total runs).

The White Sox have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.56) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Schedule