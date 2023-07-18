The Chicago Cubs, including Trey Mancini (.269 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini is batting .242 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.

Mancini has had a hit in 39 of 71 games this season (54.9%), including multiple hits 11 times (15.5%).

In 5.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Mancini has had an RBI in 18 games this year (25.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 23 of 71 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 34 .277 AVG .204 .349 OBP .263 .402 SLG .282 8 XBH 6 3 HR 1 14 RBI 12 37/12 K/BB 34/8 0 SB 0

