Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (batting .282 in his past 10 games, with a triple, a home run, three walks and two RBI), take on starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Nationals.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 34 walks while hitting .250.
- Suzuki has reached base via a hit in 48 games this season (of 74 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 8.1% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Suzuki has driven in a run in 22 games this season (29.7%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 27 games this season (36.5%), including three multi-run games (4.1%).
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|41
|.203
|AVG
|.288
|.310
|OBP
|.351
|.276
|SLG
|.477
|7
|XBH
|15
|1
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|17
|32/17
|K/BB
|49/17
|1
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.86).
- The Nationals give up the third-most home runs in baseball (133 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Nationals will send Corbin (6-10) out to make his 20th start of the season. He is 6-10 with a 4.97 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday, July 9 against the Texas Rangers, when the left-hander threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 4.97 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.546 WHIP ranks 67th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 62nd.
