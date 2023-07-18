Keibert Ruiz brings a two-game homer streak into the Washington Nationals' (38-56) game against the Chicago Cubs (43-50) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday, at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs will look to Jameson Taillon (3-6) against the Nationals and Patrick Corbin (6-10).

Cubs vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (3-6, 6.15 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (6-10, 4.97 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

The Cubs will hand the ball to Taillon (3-6) for his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in eight innings pitched on Friday, July 7 in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.

The 31-year-old has pitched to a 6.15 ERA this season with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.8 walks per nine across 15 games.

He has earned a quality start two times in 15 starts this season.

Taillon will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has made 15 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Jameson Taillon vs. Nationals

The Nationals rank sixth in MLB with a .260 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 20th in the league (.400) and 83 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Nationals to go 3-for-12 with a home run and three RBI in three innings this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

Corbin (6-10) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.97 ERA in 108 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.

In his most recent outing on Sunday, July 9 against the Texas Rangers, the lefty went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.

The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.97, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opposing batters have a .301 batting average against him.

Corbin has nine quality starts under his belt this season.

Corbin will look to go five or more innings for his 19th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (4.97), 67th in WHIP (1.546), and 62nd in K/9 (6.1).

Patrick Corbin vs. Cubs

The opposing Cubs offense has a collective .247 batting average, and is 18th in the league with 777 total hits and 12th in MLB play with 433 runs scored. They have the 21st-ranked slugging percentage (.398) and are 20th in all of MLB with 102 home runs.

In seven innings over one appearance against the Cubs this season, Corbin has a 2.57 ERA and a 0.429 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .125.

