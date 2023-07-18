Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (43-50) will host Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (38-56) at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, July 18, with a start time of 8:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cubs as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +140 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Cubs vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon - CHC (3-6, 6.15 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (6-10, 4.97 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Cubs and Nationals matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Cubs (-165), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Cubs win, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.06 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Cody Bellinger hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 44 times and won 24, or 54.5%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Cubs have a record of 4-5 (44.4%).

Chicago has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs have a 1-2 record over the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to go over the total eight times.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 85 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (40%) in those contests.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious 22 times in 49 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Nationals had a record of 3-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Cubs vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yan Gomes 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+130) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200) Seiya Suzuki 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+155) Trey Mancini 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Ian Happ 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+150)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 21st 3rd Win NL Central +1000 - 3rd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.