Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will attempt to beat Alex Call and the Washington Nationals when the teams meet on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 20th in baseball with 102 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Chicago ranks 21st in baseball with a .398 slugging percentage.

The Cubs' .247 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.

Chicago ranks 12th in runs scored with 433 (4.7 per game).

The Cubs are 11th in baseball with a .325 on-base percentage.

The Cubs' 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 25th in baseball.

Chicago's pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago has a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs have the 15th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.270).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Jameson Taillon (3-6) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 16th start of the season. He has a 6.15 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Friday, July 7 against the New York Yankees, the right-hander threw eight scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.

Taillon has two quality starts under his belt this season.

Taillon will look to build on an eight-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 4.7 innings per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 15 appearances this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 7/9/2023 Yankees W 7-4 Away Kyle Hendricks Domingo Germán 7/14/2023 Red Sox L 8-3 Home Kyle Hendricks Brayan Bello 7/15/2023 Red Sox W 10-4 Home Marcus Stroman James Paxton 7/16/2023 Red Sox L 11-5 Home Justin Steele Kutter Crawford 7/17/2023 Nationals L 7-5 Home Drew Smyly MacKenzie Gore 7/18/2023 Nationals - Home Jameson Taillon Patrick Corbin 7/19/2023 Nationals - Home Kyle Hendricks Trevor Williams 7/20/2023 Cardinals - Home Marcus Stroman Steven Matz 7/21/2023 Cardinals - Home Justin Steele Jack Flaherty 7/22/2023 Cardinals - Home Drew Smyly Miles Mikolas 7/23/2023 Cardinals - Home Jameson Taillon Jordan Montgomery

