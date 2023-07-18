Tuesday's game between the Chicago Cubs (43-50) and Washington Nationals (38-56) matching up at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:05 PM ET on July 18.

The probable starters are Jameson Taillon (3-6) for the Cubs and Patrick Corbin (6-10) for the Nationals.

Cubs vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream:

Cubs vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 1-2.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 44 times this season and won 24, or 54.5%, of those games.

Chicago has a record of 4-5, a 44.4% win rate, when favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago ranks 12th in the majors with 433 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs' 4.15 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule