Cubs vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 18
Tuesday's game between the Chicago Cubs (43-50) and Washington Nationals (38-56) matching up at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:05 PM ET on July 18.
The probable starters are Jameson Taillon (3-6) for the Cubs and Patrick Corbin (6-10) for the Nationals.
Cubs vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Cubs 6, Nationals 5.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 1-2.
- Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
- The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 44 times this season and won 24, or 54.5%, of those games.
- Chicago has a record of 4-5, a 44.4% win rate, when favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Cubs.
- Chicago ranks 12th in the majors with 433 total runs scored this season.
- The Cubs' 4.15 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 9
|@ Yankees
|W 7-4
|Kyle Hendricks vs Domingo Germán
|July 14
|Red Sox
|L 8-3
|Kyle Hendricks vs Brayan Bello
|July 15
|Red Sox
|W 10-4
|Marcus Stroman vs James Paxton
|July 16
|Red Sox
|L 11-5
|Justin Steele vs Kutter Crawford
|July 17
|Nationals
|L 7-5
|Drew Smyly vs MacKenzie Gore
|July 18
|Nationals
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Patrick Corbin
|July 19
|Nationals
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Trevor Williams
|July 20
|Cardinals
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Steven Matz
|July 21
|Cardinals
|-
|Justin Steele vs Jack Flaherty
|July 22
|Cardinals
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Miles Mikolas
|July 23
|Cardinals
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Jordan Montgomery
