The Chicago Cubs, including Christopher Morel (.289 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Nationals.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is hitting .270 with eight doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 15 walks.

Morel enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .300.

Morel has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

In 15 games this season, he has gone deep (28.3%, and 7% of his trips to the plate).

In 23 games this season (43.4%), Morel has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (20.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 30 of 53 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 27 .298 AVG .245 .320 OBP .325 .574 SLG .529 11 XBH 13 7 HR 8 24 RBI 16 32/4 K/BB 33/11 2 SB 0

