Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Christopher Morel (.289 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Nationals.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is hitting .270 with eight doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 15 walks.
- Morel enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .300.
- Morel has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- In 15 games this season, he has gone deep (28.3%, and 7% of his trips to the plate).
- In 23 games this season (43.4%), Morel has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (20.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 30 of 53 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|27
|.298
|AVG
|.245
|.320
|OBP
|.325
|.574
|SLG
|.529
|11
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|8
|24
|RBI
|16
|32/4
|K/BB
|33/11
|2
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.86 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 133 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Corbin (6-10 with a 4.97 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 20th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday, July 9 against the Texas Rangers, when the lefty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (4.97), 67th in WHIP (1.546), and 62nd in K/9 (6.1) among qualifying pitchers.
