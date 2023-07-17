The Chicago Cubs, including Yan Gomes (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes has four doubles, eight home runs and nine walks while hitting .257.

Gomes has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 58 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

In seven games this season, he has homered (12.1%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).

Gomes has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (37.9%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (10.3%).

In 21 of 58 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 32 .275 AVG .240 .309 OBP .284 .429 SLG .380 6 XBH 6 4 HR 4 13 RBI 16 18/4 K/BB 23/5 0 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings