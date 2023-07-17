The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (hitting .286 in his past 10 games, with a triple, a home run, three walks and two RBI), take on starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 34 walks while hitting .251.

Suzuki has recorded a hit in 47 of 73 games this season (64.4%), including 17 multi-hit games (23.3%).

Looking at the 73 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (8.2%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 30.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 26 games this season (35.6%), including three multi-run games (4.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 41 .203 AVG .288 .314 OBP .351 .280 SLG .477 7 XBH 15 1 HR 6 11 RBI 17 30/17 K/BB 49/17 1 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings