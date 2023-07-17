Player prop bet options for Julio Rodriguez, Carlos Correa and others are available when the Seattle Mariners host the Minnesota Twins at T-Mobile Park on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Twins Game Info

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, July 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Logan Gilbert Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Gilbert Stats

The Mariners will hand the ball to Logan Gilbert (7-5) for his 19th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Gilbert will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 26-year-old's 3.66 ERA ranks 30th, .978 WHIP ranks second, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 34th.

Gilbert Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Jul. 9 7.0 3 1 1 6 0 at Giants Jul. 4 9.0 5 0 0 7 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 28 6.0 8 4 4 4 2 at Orioles Jun. 23 7.0 2 1 1 5 1 vs. White Sox Jun. 17 5.1 6 2 2 3 3

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 94 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 30 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.

He has a slash line of .250/.312/.407 so far this season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 14 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 at Astros Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 79 hits with 20 doubles, eight home runs, 53 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .258/.368/.402 so far this season.

Crawford brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jul. 16 3-for-3 1 0 0 5 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Correa Stats

Correa has 19 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 40 RBI (74 total hits).

He's slashing .232/.307/.408 so far this season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Athletics Jul. 16 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 15 3-for-5 1 0 2 4 at Athletics Jul. 14 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 vs. Orioles Jul. 9 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has 54 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a .199/.289/.417 slash line so far this year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

