Ian Happ -- with an on-base percentage of .318 in his past 10 games, 55 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the mound, on July 17 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.373) this season, fueled by 78 hits.

He ranks 104th in batting average, 17th in on base percentage, and 121st in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

Happ has picked up a hit in 53 of 90 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.

He has hit a long ball in 6.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.6% of his games this year, Happ has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (12.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 30.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.7%.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 46 .227 AVG .261 .351 OBP .392 .344 SLG .412 11 XBH 16 3 HR 4 23 RBI 16 50/29 K/BB 47/35 3 SB 4

Nationals Pitching Rankings