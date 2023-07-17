Player prop bet odds for Nico Hoerner, Lane Thomas and others are listed when the Chicago Cubs host the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field on Monday (first pitch at 8:05 PM ET).

Cubs vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Monday, July 17, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Drew Smyly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Smyly Stats

Drew Smyly (7-6) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 19th start of the season.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Smyly has made 12 starts of five or more innings in 18 chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

The 34-year-old's 4.50 ERA ranks 54th, 1.351 WHIP ranks 54th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 50th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Smyly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees Jul. 8 4.0 6 4 4 3 4 at Brewers Jul. 3 3.2 4 3 3 5 3 vs. Phillies Jun. 28 3.2 9 7 7 2 1 at Pirates Jun. 19 5.0 3 0 0 4 5 vs. Pirates Jun. 14 6.0 9 5 5 4 1

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 15 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 22 walks and 48 RBI (97 total hits). He has stolen 19 bases.

He's slashed .273/.325/.380 so far this year.

Hoerner has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .150 with a triple, two walks and four RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jul. 16 1-for-3 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 15 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Red Sox Jul. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jul. 9 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has collected 69 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .301/.358/.524 on the season.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jul. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 15 2-for-4 2 1 4 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 14 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 at Yankees Jul. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 109 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 24 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .299/.348/.490 slash line so far this year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jul. 16 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Jul. 15 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 9 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 8 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1

