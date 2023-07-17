Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals hit the field on Monday at Wrigley Field against Drew Smyly, who is the named starter for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch will be at 8:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 21st in MLB play with 100 total home runs.

Chicago's .397 slugging percentage ranks 21st in MLB.

The Cubs' .247 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.

Chicago is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (428 total).

The Cubs are 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .326.

The Cubs' 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 22nd in MLB.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Chicago has the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).

The Cubs have the 16th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.269).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Smyly (7-6 with a 4.50 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 19th of the season.

In his last appearance on Saturday, July 8, the lefty went four innings against the New York Yankees, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Smyly is trying to record his sixth quality start of the year.

Smyly heads into the matchup with 12 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has had two appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 7/8/2023 Yankees L 6-3 Away Drew Smyly Gerrit Cole 7/9/2023 Yankees W 7-4 Away Kyle Hendricks Domingo Germán 7/14/2023 Red Sox L 8-3 Home Kyle Hendricks Brayan Bello 7/15/2023 Red Sox W 10-4 Home Marcus Stroman James Paxton 7/16/2023 Red Sox L 11-5 Home Justin Steele Kutter Crawford 7/17/2023 Nationals - Home Drew Smyly MacKenzie Gore 7/18/2023 Nationals - Home Jameson Taillon Patrick Corbin 7/19/2023 Nationals - Home Kyle Hendricks Trevor Williams 7/20/2023 Cardinals - Home Marcus Stroman Steven Matz 7/21/2023 Cardinals - Home Justin Steele Jack Flaherty 7/22/2023 Cardinals - Home - -

