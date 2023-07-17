How to Watch the Cubs vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 17
Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals hit the field on Monday at Wrigley Field against Drew Smyly, who is the named starter for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch will be at 8:05 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Nationals Player Props
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 21st in MLB play with 100 total home runs.
- Chicago's .397 slugging percentage ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs' .247 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.
- Chicago is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (428 total).
- The Cubs are 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .326.
- The Cubs' 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 22nd in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the majors.
- Chicago has the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.269).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Smyly (7-6 with a 4.50 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 19th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, July 8, the lefty went four innings against the New York Yankees, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Smyly is trying to record his sixth quality start of the year.
- Smyly heads into the matchup with 12 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.
- He has had two appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/8/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-3
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Gerrit Cole
|7/9/2023
|Yankees
|W 7-4
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Domingo Germán
|7/14/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-3
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Brayan Bello
|7/15/2023
|Red Sox
|W 10-4
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|James Paxton
|7/16/2023
|Red Sox
|L 11-5
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Kutter Crawford
|7/17/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|MacKenzie Gore
|7/18/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Patrick Corbin
|7/19/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Trevor Williams
|7/20/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Steven Matz
|7/21/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Jack Flaherty
|7/22/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.