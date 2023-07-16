Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Braves - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:27 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Sunday, Yasmani Grandal (.120 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Kolby Allard. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Kolby Allard
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal has 11 doubles, six home runs and 20 walks while hitting .248.
- In 49.3% of his 75 games this season, Grandal has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Grandal has had at least one RBI in 21.3% of his games this year (16 of 75), with more than one RBI five times (6.7%).
- He has scored in 21.3% of his games this year (16 of 75), with two or more runs three times (4.0%).
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|38
|.241
|AVG
|.254
|.305
|OBP
|.319
|.370
|SLG
|.369
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|14
|24/8
|K/BB
|33/12
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.64 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (94 total, one per game).
- Allard (0-0) takes the mound for the Braves to make his third start this season.
- His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when the lefty tossed one inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
