After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Yan Gomes and the Chicago Cubs face the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Kutter Crawford) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes has four doubles, eight home runs and nine walks while hitting .262.

In 36 of 57 games this year (63.2%) Gomes has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (15.8%).

He has gone deep in 12.3% of his games this season, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.6% of his games this year, Gomes has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (10.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 36.8% of his games this year (21 of 57), with two or more runs four times (7.0%).

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 32 .287 AVG .240 .323 OBP .284 .448 SLG .380 6 XBH 6 4 HR 4 13 RBI 16 17/4 K/BB 23/5 0 SB 1

