Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Braves on July 16, 2023
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Luis Robert and Ronald Acuna Jr. are among the players with prop bets available when the Chicago White Sox and the Atlanta Braves meet at Truist Park on Sunday (first pitch at 1:35 PM ET).
White Sox vs. Braves Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Robert Stats
- Robert has 24 doubles, 26 home runs, 21 walks and 53 RBI (93 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.
- He's slashed .269/.326/.564 so far this year.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 7
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has recorded 84 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 53 runs.
- He has a slash line of .245/.319/.429 on the year.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Braves
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 14
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 8
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 122 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 46 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen 43 bases.
- He has a slash line of .332/.411/.594 so far this year.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 15
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|3
|9
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 14
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rays
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has recorded 91 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 54 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .259/.361/.577 so far this year.
- Olson has picked up a hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .359 with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and nine RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 15
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
