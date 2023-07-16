The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves, on Sunday at Truist Park.

White Sox vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 104 homers this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Chicago ranks 23rd in the majors with a .390 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox rank 21st in MLB with a .237 team batting average.

Chicago has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 388 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .295 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The White Sox rank 19th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Chicago has a 9.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, first-best in baseball.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.60 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.371 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox's Dylan Cease (3-3) will make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, July 8, when he threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up five earned runs while allowing 11 hits.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

Cease has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/7/2023 Cardinals W 8-7 Home Dylan Cease Jordan Montgomery 7/8/2023 Cardinals L 3-0 Home Touki Toussaint Miles Mikolas 7/9/2023 Cardinals L 4-3 Home Lucas Giolito Steven Matz 7/14/2023 Braves L 9-0 Away Michael Kopech Charlie Morton 7/15/2023 Braves W 6-5 Away Lance Lynn Spencer Strider 7/16/2023 Braves - Away Dylan Cease Kolby Allard 7/18/2023 Mets - Away Lucas Giolito Carlos Carrasco 7/19/2023 Mets - Away Touki Toussaint José Quintana 7/20/2023 Mets - Away Michael Kopech - 7/21/2023 Twins - Away - Joe Ryan 7/22/2023 Twins - Away - -

