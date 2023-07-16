How to Watch the White Sox vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 16
The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves, on Sunday at Truist Park.
White Sox vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox have hit 104 homers this season, which ranks 16th in the league.
- Chicago ranks 23rd in the majors with a .390 team slugging percentage.
- The White Sox rank 21st in MLB with a .237 team batting average.
- Chicago has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 388 (4.1 per game).
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .295 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- The White Sox rank 19th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago has a 9.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, first-best in baseball.
- Chicago has pitched to a 4.60 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.
- The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.371 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox's Dylan Cease (3-3) will make his 20th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, July 8, when he threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up five earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
- In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.
- Cease has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/7/2023
|Cardinals
|W 8-7
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Jordan Montgomery
|7/8/2023
|Cardinals
|L 3-0
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Miles Mikolas
|7/9/2023
|Cardinals
|L 4-3
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Steven Matz
|7/14/2023
|Braves
|L 9-0
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Charlie Morton
|7/15/2023
|Braves
|W 6-5
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Spencer Strider
|7/16/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Kolby Allard
|7/18/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Carlos Carrasco
|7/19/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Touki Toussaint
|José Quintana
|7/20/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|-
|7/21/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|-
|Joe Ryan
|7/22/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|-
|-
