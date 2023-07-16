Sunday's game features the Atlanta Braves (61-30) and the Chicago White Sox (39-55) facing off at Truist Park (on July 16) at 1:35 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 victory for the Braves.

The Braves will call on Kolby Allard versus the White Sox and Dylan Cease (3-3).

White Sox vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 6, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 1-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The White Sox are 1-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (three of those games had a runline set by bookmakers).

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 56 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (33.9%) in those games.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win three times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 23 offense in the majors, scoring 4.1 runs per game (388 total runs).

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.60 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Schedule