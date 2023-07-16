After hitting .209 with a triple, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games, Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Kolby Allard) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Kolby Allard

Kolby Allard TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .223 with nine doubles, a triple and 14 walks.

In 56.5% of his 69 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

He has not gone deep in his 69 games this year.

Anderson has driven in a run in 12 games this year (17.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 21 games this year (30.4%), including five multi-run games (7.2%).

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 37 .208 AVG .236 .231 OBP .280 .248 SLG .274 4 XBH 6 0 HR 0 7 RBI 6 27/4 K/BB 37/10 2 SB 7

Braves Pitching Rankings