Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Red Sox - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (hitting .278 in his past 10 games, with a triple, a home run, three walks and two RBI), battle starter Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Red Sox.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is hitting .254 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 33 walks.
- Suzuki has picked up a hit in 47 of 72 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.
- Looking at the 72 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (8.3%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Suzuki has driven home a run in 22 games this season (30.6%), including more than one RBI in 6.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 36.1% of his games this season (26 of 72), with two or more runs three times (4.2%).
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|41
|.209
|AVG
|.288
|.316
|OBP
|.351
|.287
|SLG
|.477
|7
|XBH
|15
|1
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|17
|29/16
|K/BB
|49/17
|1
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.37 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (121 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Red Sox will send Crawford (3-4) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.96 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 61 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday, July 6 against the Texas Rangers, the righty went four innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.96, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .242 against him.
