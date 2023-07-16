Seby Zavala and his .367 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (145 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Atlanta Braves and Kolby Allard on July 16 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Kolby Allard

Kolby Allard TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seby Zavala? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Seby Zavala At The Plate

Zavala is hitting .173 with three doubles, six home runs and eight walks.

Zavala has picked up a hit in 35.4% of his 48 games this year, with more than one hit in 10.4% of them.

He has homered in 8.3% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his plate appearances.

In nine games this year (18.8%), Zavala has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20.8% of his games this season (10 of 48), with two or more runs three times (6.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 25 .183 AVG .164 .231 OBP .215 .200 SLG .438 1 XBH 8 0 HR 6 3 RBI 12 24/4 K/BB 32/4 1 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings