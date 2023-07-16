Luis Robert, with a slugging percentage of .513 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Atlanta Braves, with Kolby Allard on the mound, July 16 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Kolby Allard

Kolby Allard TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert has 93 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .564, both of which lead Chicago hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 83rd, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.

In 61 of 91 games this year (67%) Robert has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (27.5%).

In 24 games this season, he has gone deep (26.4%, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish).

In 37.4% of his games this season, Robert has tallied at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (14.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 44 games this year (48.4%), including 16 multi-run games (17.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 45 .268 AVG .269 .324 OBP .328 .598 SLG .533 26 XBH 24 14 HR 12 26 RBI 27 47/10 K/BB 62/11 1 SB 7

Braves Pitching Rankings