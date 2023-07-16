Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Braves - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:26 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Jake Burger and his .342 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Atlanta Braves and Kolby Allard on July 16 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Braves.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Kolby Allard
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger has 13 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 15 walks while batting .222.
- In 50.7% of his 75 games this season, Burger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 19 games this season (25.3%), homering in 7.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Burger has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (30.7%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (16.0%).
- In 41.3% of his games this year (31 of 75), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.7%) he has scored more than once.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|33
|.262
|AVG
|.178
|.317
|OBP
|.234
|.631
|SLG
|.407
|21
|XBH
|13
|13
|HR
|7
|31
|RBI
|11
|41/9
|K/BB
|48/6
|0
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.64).
- The Braves surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (94 total, one per game).
- Allard (0-0) starts for the Braves, his third of the season.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed one inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
