Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Braves - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:28 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Eloy Jimenez (hitting .297 in his past 10 games, with two home runs, two walks and six RBI), take on starter Kolby Allard and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Kolby Allard
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez has 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks while batting .266.
- Jimenez has picked up a hit in 73.8% of his 61 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.0% of those games.
- In 19.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Jimenez has driven in a run in 28 games this year (45.9%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (18.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 28 of 61 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|29
|.296
|AVG
|.233
|.326
|OBP
|.294
|.448
|SLG
|.474
|9
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|21
|27/6
|K/BB
|34/10
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.64 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (94 total, one per game).
- Allard (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Braves, his third of the season.
- His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when the lefty tossed one inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
