Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Red Sox on July 16, 2023
Nico Hoerner and Rafael Devers are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Chicago Cubs and the Boston Red Sox square off at Wrigley Field on Sunday (at 2:20 PM ET).
Cubs vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Justin Steele Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Steele Stats
- Justin Steele (9-2) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 17th start of the season.
- He's going for his fourth straight quality start.
- Steele has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 16 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
- The 28-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.56), ninth in WHIP (1.062), and 44th in K/9 (8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Steele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Brewers
|Jul. 5
|6.0
|9
|3
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 30
|6.1
|3
|0
|0
|6
|1
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 24
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|8
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 17
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|4
|1
|vs. Rays
|May. 31
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 96 hits with 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 21 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.
- He's slashing .273/.321/.375 on the season.
- Hoerner will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a walk and three RBI.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 15
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 7
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has 69 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 21 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He's slashing .305/.362/.531 on the season.
- Bellinger takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with four home runs, three walks and seven RBI.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 15
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|5
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 14
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 7
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|1
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Devers Stats
- Devers has 88 hits with 21 doubles, 22 home runs, 32 walks and 72 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .256/.326/.509 on the season.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 14
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|2
|9
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 7
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Turner Stats
- Justin Turner has 21 doubles, 14 home runs, 34 walks and 56 RBI (99 total hits). He has swiped four bases.
- He has a slash line of .290/.361/.475 so far this season.
- Turner heads into this game looking to extend his 11-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .436 with four doubles, two home runs, three walks and 13 RBI.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Jul. 15
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 9
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 8
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 7
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
