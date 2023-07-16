Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will play Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox on Sunday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 20th in MLB play with 100 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Chicago's .399 slugging percentage ranks 20th in baseball.

The Cubs' .248 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.

Chicago is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.6 runs per game (423 total).

The Cubs' .325 on-base percentage ranks 11th in MLB.

The Cubs' 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 21st in the majors.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Chicago has a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs have the 13th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.262).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Steele (9-2) is aiming for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Cubs in his 17th start of the season. He has a 2.56 ERA in 91 1/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.

His last time out came on Thursday, July 6 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Steele is trying to earn his fourth quality start in a row in this matchup.

Steele will look to extend a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 7/7/2023 Yankees W 3-0 Away Jameson Taillon Carlos Rodón 7/8/2023 Yankees L 6-3 Away Drew Smyly Gerrit Cole 7/9/2023 Yankees W 7-4 Away Kyle Hendricks Domingo Germán 7/14/2023 Red Sox L 8-3 Home Kyle Hendricks Brayan Bello 7/15/2023 Red Sox W 10-4 Home Marcus Stroman James Paxton 7/16/2023 Red Sox - Home Justin Steele Kutter Crawford 7/17/2023 Nationals - Home - - 7/18/2023 Nationals - Home - - 7/19/2023 Nationals - Home - - 7/20/2023 Cardinals - Home Marcus Stroman Steven Matz 7/21/2023 Cardinals - Home Justin Steele Jack Flaherty

