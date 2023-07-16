The Chicago Cubs will look to Cody Bellinger for continued offensive production when they hit the field against Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

The Cubs are listed as -155 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Red Sox (+125). A 9.5-run total has been set in the contest.

Cubs vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -155 +125 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Cubs have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games. Chicago games have finished above the total four straight times, and the average total during this stretch was 8.8 runs.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have compiled a 24-18 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 57.1% of those games).

Chicago has a 7-5 record (winning 58.3% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cubs have an implied win probability of 60.8%.

Chicago has played in 91 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-42-2).

The Cubs have covered 45.5% of their games this season, going 5-6-0 ATS.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-23 21-25 19-24 24-24 27-37 16-11

