Sunday's game features the Chicago Cubs (43-48) and the Boston Red Sox (49-44) matching up at Wrigley Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:20 PM ET on July 16.

The probable pitchers are Justin Steele (9-2) for the Cubs and Kutter Crawford (3-4) for the Red Sox.

Cubs vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Cubs vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Cubs have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 42 times this season and won 24, or 57.1%, of those games.

This season Chicago has won eight of its 16 games, or 50%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago has scored 423 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Cubs have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.04).

Cubs Schedule