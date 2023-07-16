On Sunday, Cody Bellinger (.868 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He collected four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger has 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 21 walks while batting .305.

Bellinger has gotten at least one hit in 73.3% of his games this year (44 of 60), with multiple hits 18 times (30.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (18.3%), homering in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Bellinger has had an RBI in 25 games this year (41.7%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 61.7% of his games this year (37 of 60), with two or more runs 11 times (18.3%).

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 30 .286 AVG .325 .349 OBP .375 .527 SLG .535 15 XBH 11 6 HR 6 17 RBI 18 23/10 K/BB 22/11 5 SB 6

Red Sox Pitching Rankings