Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Red Sox - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Cody Bellinger (.868 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He collected four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Red Sox Player Props
|Cubs vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Red Sox Odds
|Cubs vs Red Sox Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Red Sox
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger has 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 21 walks while batting .305.
- Bellinger has gotten at least one hit in 73.3% of his games this year (44 of 60), with multiple hits 18 times (30.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (18.3%), homering in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Bellinger has had an RBI in 25 games this year (41.7%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 61.7% of his games this year (37 of 60), with two or more runs 11 times (18.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|30
|.286
|AVG
|.325
|.349
|OBP
|.375
|.527
|SLG
|.535
|15
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|18
|23/10
|K/BB
|22/11
|5
|SB
|6
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.37 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (121 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford (3-4 with a 3.96 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday, July 6 against the Texas Rangers, when he went four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 3.96 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .242 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.