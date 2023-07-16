Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Red Sox - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel (.474 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is batting .273 with eight doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 15 walks.
- In 62.7% of his 51 games this season, Morel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- In 29.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 7.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 41.2% of his games this season, Morel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this year (58.8%), including six multi-run games (11.8%).
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|27
|.306
|AVG
|.245
|.330
|OBP
|.325
|.612
|SLG
|.529
|11
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|16
|29/4
|K/BB
|33/11
|2
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.37).
- The Red Sox rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (121 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Red Sox will send Crawford (3-4) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.96 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 61 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, July 6 against the Texas Rangers, the righty tossed four innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 3.96 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .242 to his opponents.
