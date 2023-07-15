Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Braves - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (.120 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal has 11 doubles, six home runs and 20 walks while batting .248.
- Grandal has picked up a hit in 49.3% of his 75 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.3% of them.
- In six games this season, he has homered (8.0%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Grandal has had at least one RBI in 21.3% of his games this year (16 of 75), with two or more RBI five times (6.7%).
- He has scored in 16 of 75 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|38
|.241
|AVG
|.254
|.305
|OBP
|.319
|.370
|SLG
|.369
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|14
|24/8
|K/BB
|33/12
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Braves' 3.61 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 93 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season. He is 11-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 3.53 ERA ranks 28th, 1.089 WHIP ranks 13th, and 14.3 K/9 ranks first.
