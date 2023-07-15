The Chicago White Sox (38-55) take a three-game losing streak into a home matchup versus the Atlanta Braves (61-29), at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (11-2, 3.53 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Lance Lynn (5-8, 6.03 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (11-2, 3.53 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (5-8, 6.03 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

Lynn (5-8) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 6.03 ERA in 103 2/3 innings pitched, with 127 strikeouts.

The righty's last time out came on Thursday, July 6 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.

The 36-year-old has an ERA of 6.03, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .265 batting average against him.

Lynn is trying to secure his seventh quality start of the season in this matchup.

Lynn is looking for his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 18 appearances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

Strider (11-2) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in 6 1/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.53 ERA this season with 14.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.9 walks per nine across 18 games.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 24-year-old's 3.53 ERA ranks 28th, 1.089 WHIP ranks 13th, and 14.3 K/9 ranks first.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.