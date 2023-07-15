On Saturday, July 15 at 7:15 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves (61-29) host the Chicago White Sox (38-55) at Truist Park. Spencer Strider will get the ball for the Braves, while Lance Lynn will take the hill for the White Sox.

The Braves are listed as -300 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the White Sox (+240). Atlanta is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

White Sox vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (11-2, 3.53 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (5-8, 6.03 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the White Sox's game versus the Braves but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the White Sox (+240) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the White Sox to take down the Braves with those odds, and the White Sox emerge with the victory, you'd get back $34.00.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Andrew Vaughn hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

White Sox vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 53 out of the 77 games, or 68.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have played as moneyline favorites of -300 or shorter in only two games this season, which they won both.

Atlanta has a 75% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 7-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have won in 18, or 32.7%, of the 55 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given the White Sox this season with a +240 moneyline set for this game.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-4.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+290) Tim Anderson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+260) Luis Robert 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+185) Jake Burger 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+260) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+225)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 3rd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.