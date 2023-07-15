How to Watch the White Sox vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 15
Lance Lynn will start for the Chicago White Sox looking to slow down Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox have hit 103 homers this season, which ranks 15th in the league.
- Chicago ranks 24th in the majors with a .388 team slugging percentage.
- The White Sox's .236 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.
- Chicago has scored 382 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .294.
- The White Sox rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.
- Chicago has a 9.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, first-best in baseball.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.59 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- White Sox pitchers have a 1.367 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will hand the ball to Lynn (5-8) for his 19th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, July 6, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while allowing one hit.
- He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.
- Lynn will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
- He has made 18 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-4
|Home
|Jesse Scholtens
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7/7/2023
|Cardinals
|W 8-7
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Jordan Montgomery
|7/8/2023
|Cardinals
|L 3-0
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Miles Mikolas
|7/9/2023
|Cardinals
|L 4-3
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Steven Matz
|7/14/2023
|Braves
|L 9-0
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Charlie Morton
|7/15/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Spencer Strider
|7/16/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Kolby Allard
|7/18/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|-
|Carlos Carrasco
|7/19/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|-
|José Quintana
|7/20/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/21/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|-
|Joe Ryan
