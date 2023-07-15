Saturday's game at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (61-29) squaring off against the Chicago White Sox (38-55) at 7:15 PM (on July 15). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Braves, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The probable pitchers are Spencer Strider (11-2) for the Braves and Lance Lynn (5-8) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: FOX

White Sox vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 5, White Sox 3.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Chicago and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The White Sox have failed to cover the runline in any of their most recent 10 contests (two of those games had a runline).

The White Sox have won in 18, or 32.7%, of the 55 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned Chicago this season with a +240 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 29.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (382 total, 4.1 per game).

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.59 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

White Sox Schedule