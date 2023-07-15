White Sox vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 15
Saturday's game at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (61-29) squaring off against the Chicago White Sox (38-55) at 7:15 PM (on July 15). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Braves, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The probable pitchers are Spencer Strider (11-2) for the Braves and Lance Lynn (5-8) for the White Sox.
White Sox vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Braves 5, White Sox 3.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- The White Sox have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Chicago and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The White Sox have failed to cover the runline in any of their most recent 10 contests (two of those games had a runline).
- The White Sox have won in 18, or 32.7%, of the 55 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned Chicago this season with a +240 moneyline set for this game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 29.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Chicago scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (382 total, 4.1 per game).
- White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.59 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 6
|Blue Jays
|L 5-4
|Jesse Scholtens vs Yusei Kikuchi
|July 7
|Cardinals
|W 8-7
|Dylan Cease vs Jordan Montgomery
|July 8
|Cardinals
|L 3-0
|Touki Toussaint vs Miles Mikolas
|July 9
|Cardinals
|L 4-3
|Lucas Giolito vs Steven Matz
|July 14
|@ Braves
|L 9-0
|Michael Kopech vs Charlie Morton
|July 15
|@ Braves
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Spencer Strider
|July 16
|@ Braves
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Kolby Allard
|July 18
|@ Mets
|-
|TBA vs Carlos Carrasco
|July 19
|@ Mets
|-
|TBA vs José Quintana
|July 20
|@ Mets
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 21
|@ Twins
|-
|TBA vs Joe Ryan
